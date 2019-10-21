Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.66 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

RAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of RAIL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,895. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FreightCar America by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

