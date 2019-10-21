Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.38 Million

Brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $228.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.29 million and the lowest is $222.00 million. Exelixis posted sales of $225.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $930.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $969.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.50 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 40,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,482. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.81. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $709,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,921. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,865,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,349,000 after purchasing an additional 433,202 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,781,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

