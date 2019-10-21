Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given $35.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AAON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AAON by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AAON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. 7,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.97. AAON has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

