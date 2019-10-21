YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after purchasing an additional 402,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.08. The company had a trading volume of 995,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,356. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $166.19 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

