YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.57. 551,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,580. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

