YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 163,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.24. 141,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,824,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

