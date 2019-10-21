YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,431,000 after purchasing an additional 599,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after acquiring an additional 132,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.12.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 594,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

