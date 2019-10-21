Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Yintech Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.50.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Yintech Investment worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

