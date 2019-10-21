XYO Price Reaches $0.0004 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, YoBit, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $5,296.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041571 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.34 or 0.06050986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042503 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, KuCoin, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

