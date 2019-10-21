WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $74.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WNS. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.36.

NYSE:WNS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

