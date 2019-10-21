WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.74% of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED alerts:

NTSX opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.