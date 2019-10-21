Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €165.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WDI. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.95 ($224.36).

WDI opened at €120.15 ($139.71) on Monday. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12 month high of €178.40 ($207.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.42.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

