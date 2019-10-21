WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

WCAGY stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 41,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $100.66.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.