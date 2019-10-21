Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Winmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of WINA opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $144.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $1,150,751.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,318.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $1,026,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $3,193,853 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 217.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

