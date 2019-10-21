Windsor Group LTD Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.16. 15,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,191. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

