Windsor Group LTD Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,048,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,327. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $115.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.