Windsor Group LTD Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 69.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,244.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,763. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $862.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,175.85. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

