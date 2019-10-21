William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Friday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.29.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $116.76 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Express by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

