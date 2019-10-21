William Blair Comments on Watsco Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $173.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. Watsco has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

