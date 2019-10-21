WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

WYY opened at $0.35 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

