Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 5,755 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 303.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.