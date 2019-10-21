Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,499 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.52.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

