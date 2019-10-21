Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $124.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

