Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

NYSE PG opened at $118.07 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $125.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

