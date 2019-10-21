Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $3,818,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,575.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,642.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $318.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $329.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

