Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after buying an additional 970,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after buying an additional 1,047,033 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after buying an additional 812,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 85.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,411,000 after buying an additional 5,679,805 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.