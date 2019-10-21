Whittier Trust Co. Buys 568 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.33. 28,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.45, a P/E/G ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.17.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.16, for a total value of $510,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $349,538.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,184 shares of company stock worth $23,214,584. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

