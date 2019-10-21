Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,437 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Target by 309.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

