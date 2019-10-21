Whittier Trust Co. Buys 16,758 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 74,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 298,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 66,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 49,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.94 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

