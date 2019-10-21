Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 582 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Copart by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

