Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 943.01 and a current ratio of 943.01. The firm has a market cap of $527.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

