Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) a $620.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $583.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $566.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,271.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 67,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.