Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EZCORP (EZPW)

EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

10/8/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/16/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

9/12/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

9/5/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/2/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

8/27/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get EZCORP Inc alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 39.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 27.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.