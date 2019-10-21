Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN):

10/19/2019 – Huron Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

10/18/2019 – Huron Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

10/8/2019 – Huron Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2019 – Huron Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

10/2/2019 – Huron Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Huron Consulting Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/10/2019 – Huron Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2019 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $46,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,486. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $185,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

