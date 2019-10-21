Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,614,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,710,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,159,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,354,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

SO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.40. 1,510,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

