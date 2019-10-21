Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $932,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after buying an additional 174,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.31. 1,018,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.