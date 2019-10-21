Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,028 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

