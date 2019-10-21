Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

