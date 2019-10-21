Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $704,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,065 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 457,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,293,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 552,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EXG stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

