Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

