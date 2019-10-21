Webster Financial (WBS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) in the last few weeks:

10/19/2019 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, earnings estimates have been revised downward ahead of the third quarter results. However, persistently rising costs are a major concern, which might be further elevated by the company's efforts to strengthen the HSA Bank segment. Also, high exposure in residential and commercial real estate loans can be risky if the housing sector weakens. Nevertheless, it possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Webster Financial’s continued growth in loans and deposits will support profitability. Further, top-line strength and ample liquidity keep the optimism alive. Additionally, the company's margins are expected to continue benefiting from decent lending scenario.”

10/3/2019 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after acquiring an additional 440,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 74.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,511,000 after acquiring an additional 248,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

