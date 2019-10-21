Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of SMG opened at $100.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 17,992 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,976,960.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

