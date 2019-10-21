Warburg Research Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €184.00 Price Target

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €184.00 ($213.95) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRT3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sartorius has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €147.61 ($171.64).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €179.00 ($208.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €172.49. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

