Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $119.47. 1,872,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.