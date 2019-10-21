Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.37

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 38276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock worth $6,199,542. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

