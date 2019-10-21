Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 564,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

