Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.
Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 564,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $57.57.
In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
