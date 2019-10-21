Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

Get Voxeljet alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Voxeljet in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

Shares of VJET opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Voxeljet has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voxeljet will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voxeljet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voxeljet by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Voxeljet by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voxeljet (VJET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.