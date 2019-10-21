Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

VNO opened at $62.42 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 633.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

