VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLVLY. Stephens started coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

