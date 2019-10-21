Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Visteon in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Visteon stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $92.86.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Visteon by 21.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Visteon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Visteon by 273.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

